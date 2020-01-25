plaque epstein mansion
Controversial attorney Alan Dershowitz was back in the news last week when it was announced that he was joining Trump's legal team for his impeachment trial. Dershowitz, who previously defended O.J. Simpson, has had his career "marred by his association" with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein; Dershowitz has also been accused of sexually assaulting one of Epstein's victims when she was a teenager. Dershowitz denies the allegation and has countersued his accuser, calling her claims "lies, disparagement, defamation, harassment."

Now, a new guerrilla plaque at Epstein's former Upper East Side mansion has been put up to commemorate a massage that Dershowitz does not deny receiving at the location.

The unofficial plaque, which was put up last week at 9 East 71st Street, specifically references Dershowitz's comments last year when it was revealed that he had received a massage at Epstein's mansion. "I kept my underwear on during the massage," he said. "I don't like massages particularly."


The plaque was put up by comedy duo The Good Liars (TGL), who previously put up subway advertisements mocking Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen.

"We wanted to draw attention to the fact that The President of the United States just added a person of questionable character to his legal team," said Jason Selvig, one of the members of TGL. "Dershowitz not only received a massage inside the mansion of the suspected sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but he also worked for Epstein to discredit his alleged victims. Nothing on the plaque is untrue. All facts. Including the quote. When you hire someone who represented OJ Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein, you aren't proving you're innocent, you're proving you're rich... and probably guilty."

Selvig added that they have a few other pieces planned for the future, but they always "try to be reactionary to the news" with their work. Other projects they've been involved with include those subway turnstile fart noises, anti-SantaCon flyers, and the Mayor de Blasio missing posters.


Since the new year, they've put up more of those "Crazy Rudy" ads (this time translated into Ukrainian), taken a very classy tour of Trump Tower, and posted some "#HonestSigns" about Fox News on the subway ("Comfort Food For Stupid People"). And of course, who could forget the time they interrupted Trump during an event and called him boring: