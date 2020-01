© KTRK



© Michael Stravato / New York Times



A massive explosion at a Houston manufacturing plant Friday morning killed at least two people, shook the entire region and destroyed multiple homes.The blast occurred around 4:15 a.m. at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in northwest Houston, fire and police officials said.According to officials,At least one homeowner was hospitalized, officials said. and some were destroyed , Houston television station KTRK reported. Firefighters were going from house to house to check on residents.Houston police chief Art Acevedo said the debris field extends a half-mile from the plant , Houston television station KHOU reported., Acevedo said, and some homes were blown off their foundations.The explosion came from a 2,000-gallon tank filled with propylene, a flammable gas.Only liquid oxygen was listed among the company's most recent chemical inventory report filed in 2015, the Houston Chronicle reported. The newspaper also pointed out that the Environmental Protection Agency only requires the disclosure of certain chemicals if they are stored in amounts greater than a specific threshold.At least two schools near the blast area cancelled classes for Friday , the Chronicle reported. Others announced they would have classes as usual but keep students indoors all day.It is unclear how many employees were at the plant at the time of the explosion, but at least one person is unaccounted for, the Chronicle reported.By mid-morning, the fire was contained and firefighters were allowing it to burn itself out, KPRC reported.Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of the blast, Acevedo said during a morning news conference, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.