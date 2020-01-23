The location of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake Wednesday night in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands
© Los Angeles Times
The location of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake Wednesday night in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
An earthquake with a reviewed magnitude of 6.2 shook west of city of Adak in Alaska on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:53 a.m. UTC. The quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres east of the Tanaga volcano, which is part of the Aleutian Islands system. The epicentre lay at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No information was received regarding casualties and destruction. The tsunami threat was not announced.