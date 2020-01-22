© Copernicus EMS



@ecazatormentas Playa de la Malva Rosa ( Valencia )está noche. Video de Amelia Cortés. pic.twitter.com/ODk6urkboZ — DiegoDidac (@DiegoOsuna2) January 20, 2020



Social media

Storm #Gloria has caused a storm sturge that has ravaged the Ebro delta up to 3 km inland, resulting in severe damage to the rice paddies

Before/after comparison using a #Sentinel1 🇪🇺🛰 radar image acquired yesterday 22 January@astro_duque @mapagob @el_pais @europapress pic.twitter.com/OjQLgcTsY5 — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) January 22, 2020



😔 Avui visc un dels pitjors dies com a alcalde de #Deltebre. L'efecte d'aquest temporal està causant grans destrosses: inundació de 3km fent desaparèixer la platja i els arrossars, passarel·les sobre el mar, el riu desbordat, muscleres desaparegudes, camins destrossats...👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/VgZsJ0nSye — Lluís Soler (@lluis_soler) January 21, 2020



A severe storm brought powerful winds, cold temperatures, snow and coastal flooding to wide areas of Spain from 20 January.The storm, named "Gloria" by the State Meteorological Agency of Spain, AEMET,AEMET reported wind gusts of 115 km/h in Oliva, Valencia, on 20 January and 106 km/h in Barcelona the next day.Heavy rain was also reported, with Barx in Valencia recording 190.4mm of rain in 24 hours to 20 January.The following day Horta de Sant Joan in Tarragona Province, Catalonia, recorded 227.4mm.Media reported damaging coastal floods in Valencia, Alicante, Tarragona and Barcelona Provinces.Images from Copernicus Emergency Management Service show storm surge on the east coast of Spain swept 3km inland, devastating rice paddies in the Ebro river delta south of Barcelona. The mayor of Deltebre, Lluís Soler, estimated around 30 sq km of rice fields have been flooded by seawater and said "the delta is in emergency!"In Valencia Region, schools were suspended and several roads cut off. The storm also forced the closure of Alicante airport, leading to the cancellation of nearly 200 flights.Strong winds and heavy snowfall affected central and northern parts of the country. One person died as a result of strong winds in Avila Province, Castile and León Region, and another in a vehicle accident on snowbound roads in the Asturias Region.