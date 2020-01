Consumption of plastic products, especially single-use items, has been consistently rising.



There needs to be stronger comprehensive planning and a systematic rollout to clean up plastic pollution.

China is waging war on plastic waste as it seeks to ban all single-use plastics from production and sale by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, a surge of new plastics are set to hit the world market as companies like ExxonMobil, Shell, and Saudi Aramco are ramping up the output of petrochemical-based products.Over the course of the next five years, China plans on rolling out a nation-wide ban on single-use plastics that will restrict the production, sale, and use of plastic bags, microbeads, straws, packaging, tape, cotton swabs, and utensils, according to Science Alert. translated explanation for the new guidelines states China is currently the largest producer of plastic in the world , generating nearly 30 percent of all products while the North American Free Trade area produces 19 percent and Europe produces 18 percent.In 2018, a UN report issued on World Environment Day showed dozens of nations acting to cut plastic use worldwide.India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, announced in 2018 at the United Nations' World Environment Day that the country would also begin eliminating all single-use plastics with a goal to be rid of all items by 2020.In March of last year, India banned imports of waste plastics from other nations only one year after China — the world's biggest importer of scrap plastic — implemented a similar ban on Western imports, the Independent UK reported a State Department spokesperson said in the statement to Bloomberg Environment.The State Department further added the U.S. and other countries "are taking ambitious action to reduce plastic pollution," but "we do not believe in a prescriptive approach where we target a specific product type because it is the subject of regulation in some countries and with no consideration of the associated environmental consequences."The G20 also made its own recommendations last year, where world leaders discussed reducing the glut of plastic waste in the oceans, Reuters reported Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, who hosted the G20 summit, said he wants his country to lead the world in reducing plastic trash in the ocean by developing biodegradables and using alternative materials to replace plastic products.The recent decisions by India and China were presumably influenced by the EU list of to be banned plastics by 2021 as well. The EU ban was based on single-use common plastic items like cutlery, cotton buds, straws, and stirrers. Plastic bottles will incur a 90% collection target by 2029.Despite efforts to ban plastics, according to Wired.