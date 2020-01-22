Cyprus meteor fireball
© YouTube/AMS event #405-2020 (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received 121 reports about a meteor fireball seen over Cyprus (Ammochostos, Famagusta, Λάρνακα, Larnaca, Larnaka, Lefkoşa kazası, Limasol, Limassol, Nicosia, North District and Paphos) on Tuesday, January 21st 2020 around 20:08 UT.

According to the Cypriot Astronomy Organization, citing witnesses, a similar incident occurred in Aegina on January 19 when fishermen saw a light object heading towards the island at dizzying speed, with deafening noise followed by sighting. According to the testimonies, the light object had a green color and a long tail according to alphanews.live.