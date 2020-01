Numerous stations have recorded around 1050 mbar across southern England and Wales overnight, almost up to 1049 mbar in southeast Ireland.Here are the night peak pressure readings:Ireland:Apparently, the highest surface pressure in Ireland peaked at 1048.7 mbar in Johnstown Castle in the extreme southeast part of the country. The highest atmospheric pressure ever recorded in Ireland is 1051.9 mbar in Valentia, Co. Kerry.United Kingdom:The high-pressure system is now expanding and still strengthening across central Europe and the Balkans, resulting already in around 1047-1049 mbar over Germany, around 1050 mbar over Benelux! Based on the statistical records, they may have been broken over Benelux - we are awaiting final confirmations throughout this week.Here are some of the highest values ever recorded in west and central European countries:Belgium: 1048 mbar in Uccle on Jan 27th, 1932Luxemburg: 1047.2 mbar at the Luxembourg Findel Airport on Dec 27/28th, 2016Netherlands: 1050.0 mbar in De Bilt, Utrecht on Jan 26th, 1932France: 1048.9 mbar in Pointe de Chémoulin, Saint-Nazaire Loire-Atlantique on Mar 3rd, 1990Germany: 1060.8 mbar in Greifswald, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Jan 23rd, 1907Austria: 1050.5 mbar in Vienna on Jan 16th, 1882Czechia: 1050.3 mbar in Brno on Jan 23rd, 1907For the whole European continent, the highest observed air pressure record is held at 1067.1 mbar, observed at two locations (Pärnu, Estonia and Riga, Latvia) on 22nd-23rd January 1907!See the previous discussions: Jan 19th, evening UPDATE: surface pressure readings across UK Wales and Ireland are reporting 1048-1049 mbar and rising - *above 1050 mbar* expected tonight