Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rains have claimed six lives in southeast Brazil, firefighters said Saturday. The fatalities happened in the towns of Iconha and Alfredo Chaves, with three deaths in each town. In the latter, two of the victims were elderly people who died after a landslide engulfed their home in mud. The mayor of Iconha told the newspaper A Gazeta that nearly all of the town's shops were destroyed. Source: AFP