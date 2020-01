© AP/Carolyn Kaster



Former FBI Director James Comey appears to be the subject of another leak investigation.Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are investigating a years-old leak to the media about a dubious Russian intelligence document that factored into how Comey handled the FBI investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email server, according to a New York Times report on Thursday.Comey's friend and adviser, who leaked the FBI chief's notes about his private conversations with President Trump in 2017 after Comey was fired.The document, obtained by hackers working for Dutch intelligence officials and provided to the FBI, included what appeared to be an email between Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was the Democratic National Committee chairwoman at the time, and Leonard Benardo, an official with George Soros's Open Society Foundations, in which the former suggested that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch would ensure Clinton would not be prosecuted for her use of a private email server to conduct government business.Both Wasserman Schultz and Benardo have denied being in contact,In his memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, Comey said "unverified" information discovered by the U.S. government in 2016 from a classified source "would undoubtedly have been used by political opponents to cast serious doubt on the attorney general's independence in connection with the Clinton investigation."Also weighing on his mind when holding the press conference, according to Comey, wasand the controversial June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting Lynch had with Bill Clinton.In an April 2018 statement responding to Comey's book,and, in a not-too-subtle jab at Comey, saidComey stirred controversy again when he announced to Congress the FBI was reopening the Clinton emails investigation less than two weeks before the 2016 election. He again closed the investigation, citing no changes in the FBI's view on the matter, a couple days before the Nov. 8 election, but Clinton and her allies have long blamed the optics of what Comey did for contributing to her loss to candidate Trump. In a report released last fall, Comey was harshly criticized by the Justice Department inspector general for violating FBI policy for his efforts to disclose notes memorializing his conversations with Trump without authorization in the hopes of sparking a special counsel investigation., but the agency declined to prosecute.The new investigation into the leak of classified information began in recent months, but it is not clear whether prosecutors have impaneled a grand jury or how many witnesses have been interviewed.Lawyers for Comey and Richman declined to comment. The U.S. attorney's office in Washington and the Justice Department did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.