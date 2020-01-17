"Suicide is the single biggest killer of British men under the age of 45"

"In the United States those with mental health issues are sixteen times more likely to be killed during a police encounter"

"The neurotransmitters we require for appropriate cognitive function are built from the raw materials (nutrients) we get from a good diet."

Keeping It Simple

The neurotransmitters (NTs) we require for appropriate mental health are built from the raw materials (nutrients) we get from a good diet.

Cheap, junk foods and fad diets replace real foods all too often and are causing nutrient deficiencies in the richest of countries.

Neurotransmitters for brain health

Anxiety, obsessions and compulsions — serotonin.

Motivation, pleasure and reward — dopamine.

Decreased alertness, attention, cognition and energy — noradrenaline (norepinephrine).

"A deficiency of those nutrients, both amino acids and micronutrients, will mean a reduction of those NTs that are absolutely essential for brain health".

Nutrient raw materials required for NT synthesis

"..one billion people are protein deficient and two billion are micronutrient deficient."

"..a young boy in the UK lost his eyesight permanently. Multiple micronutrient deficiencies were discovered too late by his doctors."

Nutrient deficiency in the developed world

"..31% of the population risk single, or multiple, nutritional deficiencies concurrently."

The Research

Based on representative data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the US Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion classified vitamins A, C, D, E, and folate, calcium, and magnesium as "nutrients of concern" that may pose a substantial public health concern in the general US population.

It is absolutely critical that you provide your body with the nutrient, raw materials it needs to to function well, both physically and mentally.

Magnesium

"A recent randomized clinical trial in a population of adults diagnosed with mild-to-moderate depression found that the consumption of 248 mg of magnesium per day for 6 weeks resulted in a clinically-significant 6 point decrease (p < 0.001) in depressive symptoms."

Zinc

Folate & B12

B12

Calcium

Iron

Omega 3 Fats

How can you protect yourself from this epidemic?

Nourish yourself

Eat real foods, born and grown.

Throw away highly processed foods.

Eat 2 or 3 proper meals per day that satisfy you and allow you to concentrate on other tasks.

Stop snacking because this is where junk foods live .

Invest time to prepare meals, they pay dividends.

Think of each meal time as an opportunity to nourish yourself rather than to obtain energy or satisfy a craving.

It's OK to be hungry.

Challenges

"In fact, there is no scientifically established ideal "chemical balance" of serotonin, let alone an identifiable pathological imbalance."

We challenge the field of nutrition to regain lost credibility by acknowledging the empirical and theoretical refutations of their memory-based methods and ensure that rigorous (objective) scientific methods are used to study the role of diet in chronic disease.

Start today