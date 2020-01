it is an indirect advertisement for the producer's business

In recent weeks, I have been asked many times if I have seen 'Game Changers' and what I thought about it. Apparently, this film is regarded as convincing by many people. I watched it so that I can give my honest appraisal.My book is called Stop Feeding Us Lies for a very good reason.You just have to watch a political debate to know that. 'Game Changers' is just another big lie. It is part of a large and well-coordinated attack on our traditional foods by vested interests. Those vested interests are food manufacturing companies that stand to make a fortune if they persuade enough people to stop eating the animal foods our ancestors have been eating for a million years and switch to fake foods made in their laboratories.Do not just take my word for it. This link is to an independent, scientific review of the so-called 'facts'. The film claimed they had evidence that Gladiators in Ancient Rome ate a plant-based diet and this was supposed to convince us that veganism conferred physical strength on these people. The truth is that gladiators were slaves and ate what they were given. Also, they needed to be fat rather than strong because the more fat they had the more protection their vital organs had from cuts and blows.There was one section in the film which I thought nobody could be fooled by, but perhaps I was wrong.We evolved into who we are because our ancestors ate meat for a million years. When I go to my local butcher's shop and buy some meat; the butcher got it from a local farmer; the local farmer reared it on his fields using sunlight, rainwater and the fetiliser that came out of the cow. There is nowhere in this process for global corporations to make any money and that is why they are trying to persuade us it is wrong. It isn't wrong; it is exactly what we should all be doing for the good of our health, the benefit of our local communities and the climate.