We're back for the New Year with an analysis of the current health headlines. Happy New Year - 2020 is gonna be a doozy!

This week we talk about the Ebola vaccine that the FDA has just approved which has all the signs of, like the polio vaccine before it, causing more Ebola cases than it prevents. We also discuss the outbreak of whooping cough in a Texas school that had a 100% vaccination rate. Can we say vaccine failure?

Then we move on to the latest research that found women who take oral contraceptives have a smaller hypothalamus than women who don't and finish off with a discussion on a study that found millennials are getting sicker earlier than previous generations.

Join us for the Objective:Health take on the state of health as we move into 2020.


