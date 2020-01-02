© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Earth's winds and jet streams are reversing their flow sending record heat to Norway 15C/60F after Christmas and the Balkans are -5C/22F along the Adriatic Sea. Once in a lifetime Polar Stratospheric Clouds, coldest December temperature recorded in Pakistan. Update on Blue Star Kachina comet C/2017K2 arriving 2022.