Earth Changes
Italian Alps avalanche kills woman and two girls - 7 such deaths recently
BBC
Sun, 29 Dec 2019 13:59 UTC
The woman, aged 35, was the mother of one of the girls, according to reports in Italian media.
The three, all thought to be German, were skiing about 2,400m (7,900ft) up the Val Senales glacier in South Tyrol, near the Austrian border.
A team of 70 workers and three helicopters helped recover the bodies in a search operation.
Rescuers from Mountain Rescue, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza were assisted in their search by three helicopters.
Reports said two victims died at the scene, while one of the girls was airlifted to hospital but died en route.
Two other skiers from the same group of skiers - a father and his 11-year-old son - were injured but not critically.
Thomas Stecher, director of the Val Senales Cable Car Company, told La Repubblica: "Our partners assessed the situation early in the morning and there was no danger. If they had doubts, they certainly would not have opened the descent to the valley."
He added that they had not ruled out the avalanche being triggered by off-piste skiers.
There have been a number of avalanches in the Alps this winter. A skier was rescued after being buried for five hours. after an avalanche in Austria on Friday.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
Recent Comments
Assange is probably toast at this point. If he's kept in prison, he'll die there. If he's released, I would expect that the US will arrange an...
Luckily, I was raised by wolves and did not even own shoes until last year....
Kevin Spacey sounds and talks like Rod Sterling, even the back ground music reminds me of the old shows of the Twilight Zone.
I prefer barefoot, or Tevas. Even in the snow. It is good to be literally grounded.
All the brands of wine that you mention in the article are topper wine of Washington and most people who drink they prefer these brand to the...
Comment: In the same country within 24 hours of the above incident another avalanche killed a skier in the Dolomites.