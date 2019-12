© Pixabay / Oleg Gamulinskiy

A pair of Russian astrophysicists have published a cosmological theory which they claim explains the expansion of the universe without the need for the mysterious "Dark Energy" proposed by so many of their peers.Dark energy has served as a placeholder to explain away gaps in our current understanding of the universe for decades but now Professor Artyom Astashenok and undergraduate Aleksander Tepliakov from the Baltic Federal University think they have cracked the mystery. Their research was published in the International Journal of Modern Physics D.The pair likened their model to the Earth, which we perceive as finite but with boundaries we can't necessarily see. In the case of the Earth we are dealing with a two-dimensional plane but, extrapolating that understanding outwards, in the case of the universe, it is three-dimensional space with its own set of boundaries that exist, but are largely imperceptible."In other words, there is actually no 'dark energy' but there is a manifestation of the limits of the Universe. This does not mean, however, that it ends somewhere but we might face some complex topology," the researchers said.