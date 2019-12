© Reuters / Johan Nilsson



Sweden's right-wing Sweden Democrats are now neck and neck with the ruling Social Democrats in opinion polls. Though vilified and demonized, the party's success represents a complete failure of liberalism in the face of reality.The press has not made Akesson's ride to the top easy. Yet, most outlets have failed to dig up dirt on the 40-year-old politician, who like France's Marine Le Pen, has made a point of distancing his party from its extreme-right roots and presenting a clean-cut image.Akesson was rounded in the media for admitting to an online gambling addiction several years ago, but voters evidently didn't mind. Akesson's past comments about homosexual parents were dug up by author Jonas Gardell for a much-publicized op-ed two weeks ago, readers gave him their vote a week later regardless. Do-gooding musician Bono even made a spectacle of comparing Akesson to Hitler before last year's elections, to no avail.Furthermore, Sweden has emerged as the hand grenade attack capital of Europe. In 2018 there were 162 bombings reported to police, and 93 reported in the first five months of this year, 30 more than during the same period in 2018. The level of attacks is "extreme in a country that is not at war," Crime Commissioner Gunnar Appelgren told SVT last year.Akesson's paean to the past has been criticized as the typical nostalgia of nationalism, but in its place, Lofven has only offered denial, blaming "segregation," poverty and unemployment for the crime in Sweden's ghettos."The segregation is because there is...too high unemployment in these areas. But that would have been the same regardless of who had lived there. If you put people born in Sweden under the same conditions, you get the same result" he said in an interview with SVT last month.Instead, his government has engaged in across-the-board denialism. The taxpayer-funded Swedish Institute puts out videos downplaying the crime problem and literally telling critics on Twitter that "nothing has happened here in Sweden." The institute has also created an Arabic-language advertising campaign inviting prospective migrants in with promises of generous welfare benefits.Lofven publicly denied the existence of "no-go zones" in a statement given at the White House last year. But when crime statistics tell a different story, the Ministry of Justice has a plan for that too: suppress "politically sensitive" information, meddle with figures, and ignore embarrassing results.