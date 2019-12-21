While fresh snowfall in Kashmir and higher reaches of Jammu region this evening forced closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and cancellation of several flights to and fro Srinagar Airport, one person was killed and eight others were injured when a Tempo carrying them from Srinagar to Jammu was hit by shooting stones.As predicted by the weathermen, Kashmir valley and higher reaches of Jammu region including Chenab valley areas received fresh snowfall today ahead of Chillai-Kalan which begins tomorrow whereas plain areas of Jammu received moderate rainfall, leading to drop in temperatures across the Union Territory of J&K. The snowfall led to slippery road conditions near the Jawahar Tunnel area forcing authorities to close the NH-44 for traffic this evening.He added that around 3 inches of snow had accumulated at the Jawahar Tunnel.Traffic was stopped at 5.30 pm on the highway after snowfall near Jawahar Tunnel. There was 3 to 6 inches of snow near Jawahar tunnel this evening and nearly 1,000 vehicles have been stranded between the Tunnel and the Ramban sector, the official said, adding, vehicles were moving at a snail's pace due to slippery roads in the area,He said that a Tempo carrying passengers from Srinagar to Jammu was hit by shooting stones near Gangru in Ramsoo area, resulting into on spot death of a woman passenger namely Haseena Begum (45) wife of Mohd Ismail of Giohnaal Bingara, and injuries to eight others. While some of the injured passengers were shifted to the Army Hospital, others were taken to District Hospitals of Ramban and Banihal.Twelve flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to bad weather conditions, officials of the Airport Authority of India said, as most parts of Kashmir experienced a fresh spell of snowfall today.Out of 25 scheduled flights for the day, only 13 operated to and fro the Srinagar airport in the morning while the rest 12 flights were cancelled later in the day due to bad weather, they said, adding flight operations were also normal at Jammu Airport till 1 pm but due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir, 5 Srinagar bound flights were cancelled.as the same has already been snapped to snowfall occurred earlier.