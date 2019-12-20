© Nina Zotina / Sputnik

In other words, they want to jail us for simply working for Russian state-owned media.

The EFJ urges the Estonian authorities to reconsider applying restrictive and selective measures to foreign journalists working in Estonia.

The International Federation of Journalists urged Estonian authorities to stop threatening journalists working for Russian news media Sputnik Estonia with criminal prosecution over EU sanctions on Russia's media chief."Media professionals should be allowed to freely carry out their duties, without threats from higher authorities," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said while commenting on the harassment of Sputnik journalists by Estonian police. At the same time, the organization's Vice President Timur Shafir stressed that the threat of criminal proceedings "goes beyond all existing norms," especially taking into account the fact that the majority of Sputnik Estonia office employees are Estonian citizens.Reimand told Estonian ERR media company that sanctions against Kiselyov mean that certain individuals "are banned from working for him," even if they have not been placed on a sanctions list themselves.The company argues that Sputnik itself is not subjected to any sanctions. Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has already asked the Estonian president to not allow the journalists to be arrested.A veteran journalist and media producer, Kiselyov, was sanctioned in 2014 after Crimea voted to leave Ukraine and rejoin Russia. He blasted the sanctions as "a shame for the European Union" and argued that they "can be equated to the sanctions against the freedom of speech."On Friday, Valery Fadeyev, the head of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights called the situation around Sputnik Estonia "highly disturbing." He sent letters to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic asking both to investigate the case.Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said that he is looking into the case.