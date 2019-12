© Reuters/Nir Elias



"The way they're viewed is a fifth column. They're Arabs; they're Palestinian; everything they do is considered to be against the state - regardless of how they say or do - because they are Palestinians."

Israel is headed to its third parliamentary election in less than a year after neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Benny Gantz's parties were able to form a government. While the election is, one expert tells Sputnik that- especially with the suppression of 5 million Palestinian voices.Miko Peled, author of The General's Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine and Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear on Friday to discuss the likelihood of a different outcome in the Knesset following the dissolution of its 22nd convocation and to give his thoughts on Palestinians' presence in the Israeli parliament.Peled said that while it is unclear if the next parliamentary election will have a different result,as opposed to their own political parties," to put him over the top.The author noted that Netanyahu has been pushing to get these votes through actions such asincluding the settlement of Kiryat Arba and Jewish enclaves in Hebron.Peled contended.as Peled called it, to boost Netanyahu's chances of swaying voters was the November selection of former Likudite Naftali Bennett, now the leader of the New Right party, to head the Ministry of Defense These actions, along with the US decision to repudiate a previous legal ruling that recognized West Bank settlements as a violation of international law, may contribute to Netanyahu getting a leg up this time around in the electoral process.Peled reiterated that despite this, he believes Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Gantz'sNot to mention the fact thatliving under Israeli rule, who are governed by Israel,he highlighted.Furthermore, even though the Palestinians' Joint List alliance is the third largest bloc in the Knesset, with 13 seats, Peled argued that they would be overlooked by both Netanyahu and Gantz, even if they had 30 seats."[Blue and White] tried to do everything to establish a minority government with the terror supporters [Joint List MKs] Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, and they failed at that, too," Netanyahu said Wednesday, according to a translation by the Jerusalem Post Peled concluded.