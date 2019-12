A massive hail storm struck the Gympie region in Queensland, Australia, on December 13, with residents reporting hailstones up to 10 centimeters in diameter.started on the Gold Coast and tracked north via Brisbane.This footage, posted by Sharlene Stolberg, shows the size of the hailstones. "Our house is destroyed," Stolberg said. "Water [is] coming through our house, massive holes all over our roof. Bloody scary I tell ya!"Credit: Sharlene Stolberg via Storyful