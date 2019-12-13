Cricket ball-sized hailstones destroy home

A massive hail storm struck the Gympie region in Queensland, Australia, on December 13, with residents reporting hailstones up to 10 centimeters in diameter.

The storm, which reportedly left 8,600 homes and businesses without power, started on the Gold Coast and tracked north via Brisbane.

This footage, posted by Sharlene Stolberg, shows the size of the hailstones. "Our house is destroyed," Stolberg said. "Water [is] coming through our house, massive holes all over our roof. Bloody scary I tell ya!"

The wild weather follows a storm on Wednesday in Brisbane, which dropped more rain in one night than in the previous seven months.


Credit: Sharlene Stolberg via Storyful