USA

the Tahoe resorts and Mammoth have had over 2.5 metres of snow in the past two weeks.

JAPAN

CANADA

EUROPE

There have been plenty of powder shots in social feeds out of the US this week and it will continue with a weekend of powder turns on the way. After a lull in the action theJapan has had a mixed week with some rain, but the snow returned last night while they will be loving the forecast in British Columbia with plenty of snow on the way.There has been more snow across the western states of the US this week with regions in Colorado and Utah receiving 20-30cm on Monday.Many US resorts now have a very good mid-December base and more snow is due this weekend. This storm will deliver some powder turns in a number of states across the weekend with 50-70cms forecast for Colorado, while Jackson Hole should see 30-40cms in the next 24 hours and Utah resorts are set for a hefty 60+cms of snow. The snow will be accompanied by cold temps, so we are talking quality powder on the way.with snow down to lake level on Saturday morning. Mammoth Mountain won't see the totals expected in the Tahoe region, but there is 20cms forecast. There's also good news for the Cascades which has missed out on the previous snow thanks to warmer temps and rain, but is in the firing line now with 40-60cms likely over the next 36 hours.The past week has been a mixed bag in Japan, the northern island faring better with good snow falling across the Hokkaido resorts early in the week with 25cms in Niseko last weekend, followed by another 8cms last night. Unfortunately, a warm trend mid-week also saw some rain, but snow is expected this weekend with another 25cms in the forecast. Further north in Furano our snow reporter Lucy Morrell was happy this morning after the resort reported 36cms overnight, but she reckons that is conservative and was looking forward to some deep powder turns today and more on the weekend.After a mild sunny week and some rain on Wednesday night the resorts on Honshu reported snow last night with 10cms on the upper mountain in Hakuba and a dusting at the base. Happo One, Hakuba 47 and Goyru have some lifts open on the upper mountain but you still can't ski to the base. Shiga Kogen also saw 10-15cms and has 10 lifts open. Myoko had a few cms last night, but still not enough for any lifts open with opening day now scheduled for December 21.After a slow start to the winter in British Columbia it is snow across the province today and Whistler is in line for 15-20cm over the next 24 hours with another 30-35cms forecast for Dec 17-18. It is likely the snow will continue into the following weekend. There are currently only 12 lifts open with open terrain mainly on piste with only snowmaking on the lower mountain, but that should change next week.Revelstoke also had some decent snow last week and is now open to the bottom and while the base is still thin there are some good turns to be had and another pulse of snow is due next week.However, there is not much in the forecast for the next week with only light snow flurries expected most dayswith some powder turns had in Chamonix and Val-d'Isere.Further south there was also significant snow across the Pyrenees with 25-30cms reported, and it was needed as the major resorts need to build a base ahead of the busy Christmas period.while the Arlberg is looking good for 60cms. Totals should be similar in the western parts of Switzerland and Italy, but the outlook isn't as good for the Dolomites with not much snow in the latest forecast.