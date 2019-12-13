Earth Changes
At least 5 people killed in Afghanistan landslide, 35 missing
Thu, 12 Dec 2019 13:46 UTC
"Residents so far have discovered five dead bodies and the fate of another 35 workers remains unknown," the spokesman said as quoted by the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster.
According to the official, since the landslide occurred on the territory that is under the control of the Taliban movement, the local government cannot conduct rescue operations.
The media also reported that the incident was similar to the one that took place in the province last year and claimed 10 lives.
Source: ANI
- Signs and Portents: Cat gives birth to a two-headed kitten in Thailand
- At least 5 people killed in Afghanistan landslide, 35 missing
- Man dies after being savagely mauled by his 2 pet rottweilers in Italy
- Massive sinkhole suddenly opens up, swallows cars in Xiamen, China
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is the Great Freeze returning to our planet?
- US pressures India with sanctions over citizenship curb for Muslims
- Best of the Web: The Art of Doublespeak: Bellingcat And Mind Control
- Sinophobia: Washington's distrust of China has mutated into a hunt for spies among Chinese Americans
- Flashback: The historical origin of 'political correctness'
- Page from Iraq playbook: US invokes WMDs to pile 'maximum pressure' sanctions on Iran
- Indigenous Bolivia is ready to go to war against fascism
- DOJ chief Horowitz slams FBI for 'serious errors in Russiagate investigation
- Congress approves budget for Trump's new Space Force, as the 6th branch of the military
- US Senate: Proposed new bill to give State Dept. the right to call Russia a 'sponsor of terrorism'
- FISA Report: Clinton meddled in 2016 election, who would have thought!
- German FM: Berlin rejects extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
- China claims it is in close communication with US on trade as fresh tariffs loom
- Israel: The Knesset dissolves, third election scheduled for March 2, 2020
- Senate Foreign Relations Committee approves sanctions against Turkey for S-400s purchase
- Best of the Web: Greta Thunberg wins TIME Person of the Year: It's a symptom of a sick & confused world when adults make children their leaders
- Signs and Portents: Cat gives birth to a two-headed kitten in Thailand
- At least 5 people killed in Afghanistan landslide, 35 missing
- Man dies after being savagely mauled by his 2 pet rottweilers in Italy
- Massive sinkhole suddenly opens up, swallows cars in Xiamen, China
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is the Great Freeze returning to our planet?
- Iceland blizzard brings 149 mph winds, up to 10 feet of accumulating mountain snow
- Floods wreak havoc in 22 areas across south Trinidad
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found in Bengal village, India
- Thick blanket of overnight snow covers mountains of northern Greece - at least 16 inches deep
- Lightning bolt kills 10 cattle, 2 goats in Zimbabwe
- Freak Brisbane storm dumps half a year's worth of rain in ONE HOUR
- Cyclone Belna hits Madagascar killing 9 and making 1,400 homeless
- Anomalous cold weather kills hundreds of fish in Samut Prakan, Thailand
- Cyclone in Iceland: Heavy snowfall, power outages and avalanche warnings
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Meat prices spike across the globe are you ready for a financial reset?
- Giant sinkhole swallows cars in Brasilia, Brazil
- Mystery on as up to 300 dead starlings found along road in Anglesey, Wales
- Australia's raging bushfires intensify: Sydney engulfed in 'extremely' hazardous smoke
- Heavy snowfall hits the Alps yet again - 27 inches of new snow in 24 hours
- Rare tornado forms at 13,200 feet in Bolivia - Possibly one of the highest-altitude tornadoes ever observed
- Asteroid to fly past Earth on Friday the 13th
- Near-Earth asteroid numbers grow
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Phoenix, Arizona
- Video shows stunning meteor fireball light up sky over Houston, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks through night sky over Alabama
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern New England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in Costa Del Sol, Spain
- More incoming: NASA detects three asteroids currently approaching Earth
- They just keep coming! NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago
- Kilkenny, Ireland early risers spot giant meteor fireball in the frosty sky
- The dark side of plant-based food - it's more about money than you may think
- 300 medical students complete first mandated plant-based nutrition program in the US
- Addiction medicine: Ibogaine-based wonder drug due to start human trials
- Obesity is an epidemic — why haven't we responded accordingly?
- Surgeons withdraw support for heart disease advice after unpublished data and conflicts of interest come to light
- Former vegan influencer gets savaged by fans after revealing new carnivore diet improved her health
- 'Cannot be trusted ... causing harm': Top medical journal takes on big pharma
- Man's DNA changes after bone marrow transplant, replaced by German donor following treatment for leukemia
- Playing sports may play a role in the brain's ability to hear properly
- How myofascial release therapy can reduce pain, improve posture and flexibility
- US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- Buyer Beware: GMO Stevia is everywhere
- Dr. Google Will See You Now
- Hepatitis A outbreak linked to blackberries spreads to 6 states: CDC
- Flashback: Vaccine boom, population bust: Study queries the link between HPV vaccine and soaring infertility
- Institutional Inertia: Is enough being done to protect children from Aluminum toxicity?
- Medicinal mushrooms cut herpes suffering time in half
- Stress in early life may extend lifespan
- Human breast milk may help babies tell time via circadian signals from mom
- Canadian firm launches class-action lawsuit against Bayer
- Ice baths and deep breaths: How 'rewilding' myself left me feeling superhuman
- God Fearers: An Open Letter to Christian Readers of Jordan Peterson & Roger Scruton
- "The cost of sanity, in this society, is a certain level of alienation"
- New research suggests anthropomorphising your emotions can help you control them
- 10 Bad Habits of Unsuccessful People: Instead of looking for traits to emulate, focus on ones to avoid
- Ikigai: The Japanese secret to living a long and more fulfilling life
- A surefire cure for despair
- SOTT Focus: Psychologists Explain How To Stop Overthinking Everything
- If memory serves, can it be trained? A new study offers hope
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Meaning through Mythological Representations: Delving Further into Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Ben Shapiro interviews David Berlinski on his new book, Human Nature
- Medical scientists take Near Death Experiences seriously now
- Sleepwalking is still a mystery to scientists
- SOTT Focus: Gratitude Heals: How a Neuroscientist Used His Research to Recover From Grief
- A whole branch of science turns out to be fake
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Reality and Implications of an Afterlife
- Excessive obsessing and rumination takes a toll on you physically and mentally
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
- BREAKING: Epstein Island sold to wealthy Middle Eastern businessman Haadid Nahkil Muhssef
- Man tries filing for president in New Hampshire as 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
- Arby's: If they can make meat from veggies, we can make veggies out of meat!
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
The church appears in the background - a long way off across a barren wasteland The "due on the left" appears to be a man with his dead / dying...
making it the earliest known cave art by our species. So there is older cave art by other species?
set to fly nearby Earth on Friday at a speed of almost 18,000 miles an hour (more than 28,000 km/h) Why so slow? - Earth orbits Sol at 110,000...
17 crew, 21 passengers ... 17 crew? - why so many? Sounds a bit dodgy to me
India should do the American thing - full citizenship for Muslims but do not allow any Muslims to cross over your border or fly into the country