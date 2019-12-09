The storm comes at a very bad time for Valencian citrus

Heavy and persistent rains and storms, accompanied by hail in some cases, have hit the southern half of Spain's Mediterranean regions: Almeria, Murcia, Alicante, Valencia and the Balearic Islands. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the storms have moved towards Castellón and Catalonia.The most affected Murcian municipalities have been San Javier and Los Alcázares, where there have been significant floods.Campo de Cartagena is the area where agriculture has been most affected, even though the rain actually seems to have been beneficial for some producers. Hail has fallen in San Javier, where more than 120 liters per square meter have been recorded.Despite delays of about two days in the loadings necessary to meet the orders, Proexport claims that this DANA has not caused as much damage as the previous one, recorded in September, since "the soil has absorbed most of the water that has fallen these days.""Fortunately, we managed to be ready for this situation and we harvested 40% more fruit during the 5 days prior to the storms, which has allowed us to continue our sales without interruption," says Sergio Siscar, of the Valencian company Venser Group, of Gandía. "However, many other companies have not foreseen the situation and are struggling. We have received many unexpected calls with orders that we could not meet."