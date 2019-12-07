© Peter Carrell



Queenstown-Lakes District, Otago Region

Social Media

Rangitata River looking South. Not much of Rangitata Island not under water 😢 https://t.co/MuSsVCG893 — Andrew Falloon MP (@andrewfalloon) December 7, 2019



Rangitata River in flood this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TIoekOAe0q — Peter Carrell ن (@petercarrell) December 7, 2019



Sandbags and black plastic sheet line the front of many lakefront businesses in Wanaka, as residents prepare for rising flood water. The lake levels are expected to peak tomorrow, but the bridge at Dinosaur Park is already fully submerged. @rnz_news @CheckpointRNZ pic.twitter.com/GIvQe4NitT — Tess Brunton (@TessBrunton489) December 5, 2019





The @OtagoRC has posted a number of updates regarding water levels, with maps estimating areas in Wānaka, Queenstown and Glenorchy that may be affected by flooding if forecast rainfall continues. Check them out there https://t.co/BRgAu5wu5x pic.twitter.com/4EMxQcNsFk — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) December 5, 2019



A local state of emergency has been declared in the Timaru District in Canterbury Region, New Zealand, due to the flooding in the Rangitata area. Timaru Distrct Council warned that the Rangitata River could its highest levels in 20 years.As of the afternoon of 07 December, the Rangitata River was flowing at around 2265 cubic metres a second (cumecs) and was rising rapidly. Timaru Distrct Council said that extreme flows of 3000 cumecs or more are anticipated on 07 December, the highest in 20 years. This extended period of very high flows increases significantly the risk of further bank erosion and breakout flows.Campers along the river have been told to evacuate and authorities warned people in Rangitata Township to be ready to evacuate at short notice. At least 7 roads in the area have been closed in affected areas.The Council said that "some floodwater is currently flowing down the South Branch, and there are several other vulnerable areas along the river that are at risk of river breakouts. The extreme flows expected today will increase outflows into those areas already flooding as well as increase the chance of issues developing on other parts of the river."Meanwhile, heavy rain has caused problems in Otago Region where water levels of lakes in Queenstown-Lakes District are rising fast, threatening to flood lakeshore areas of Wānaka, Queenstown and Glenorchy.