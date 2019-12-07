© PTI



Woman threashed, stabbed, burnt alive

The Unnao rape survivor, who was burnt alive by five men in Sindupur village in Unnao district on Thursday, told her family that she doesn't want to die and wants to see the accused sentenced to death. The 23-year-old woman, who is currently on ventilator and in extremely critical condition, was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli to attend a hearing in the rape case when she was attacked.The five men also included the two who were accused of raping the woman in December."Usne kaha ki bhahiya mujhe bacha lo, mujhe marna nahi hai. Jinhonne mere sath ye kiya hai, unhe mai maut ki saza paatey dekhna chahti hu [she told me that brother, please save me, I don't want to die. Those who have done this to me, I want to see them getting a death sentence]" the brother of rape survivor told India Today TV.The condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening, remains critical. According to the hospital, "Next 24-48 hours are really critical for her. She is on a ventilator right now. We are trying our best. She has received 90 per cent burn injuries on her body.""We have faith on the police but if they fail to protect us, we will have to protect ourselves," the Unnao rape survivor's brother said.The Unnao rape victim, who has been battling for life with 90 per cent burns, was beaten up, stabbed and then set ablaze by five men on Thursday.When she was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli, the five men thrashed her, poured kerosene oil over her and set her on fire. The survivor ran for almost one km for help and informed the police.All the five accused - Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi - involved in the attack on the Unnao rape case victim were arrested hours after the incident.In her statement to the magistrate, the Unnao rape survivor alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018. She had filed a case against the duo in March this year. Shubham, who was in jail in connection with the rape case, was granted bail on November 30, 2019.The victim and her family allegedly informed the police about the threats but the police turned a deaf ear to the complaints. A special investigation team is now probing the matter.