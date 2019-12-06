The greatest bubble in history is unfunded liabilities, and the biggest financial bubble is treasury bonds.
America is so overrated, and anyone who has ever visited it and seen firsthand that what Hollywood sells is not reality, knows this very well.
I think highly of America's enterprises, its leading corporations, but the masses - probably more than half of the country - are oblivious to their own predicament and lack of preparation in advance of a slowdown.
10 years - that's how long this expansion has been happening; how much does the average person have saved up? NOT MUCH, I can tell you that.
downside potential right now.
Billionaires are not warning and cautioning for nothing; they're worried about this unprecedented time of monetary stimulus.
I am amazed by the amount of debt that is needed to generate growth; the planet wants to DELEVERAGE, to become normal again, to get back to equilibrium, but central banks are attempting to push back against the natural flow of life.
In the process, they've inflated a balloon that has benefited the already-rich.
You cannot sleep at the helm, knowing all of this.
Take inventory now:
- Is your career path one that can grow MUCH faster than the general curve of the country you're residing in? If the answer is NO, then you're in deep trouble.
- Do you have the equivalent of 2 years of expenses, saved up and liquid? If not, a meltdown will introduce hardship to your life.
- Are you reading, growing, investing in cash flow and networking? These are four critical activities to be embarking on in the 21st century.
The reason is that high-level executives have thrown the middle class to the wolves, thus increasing profit margins by outsourcing.
The problem is that the masses are ignorant of the risks and they'll be on the streets soon!
Comment: See Gregg Hunter's recent interview with Michael Snyder as well. The bleak picture presented above is indeed corroborated.
Debt Bubble to End All Bubbles