A private security firm that allegedly spied on Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London bragged about its nefarious activities and ties to US intelligence, according to German public broadcaster NDR.The firm is accused of using the commission to carry out a vast spying operation targeting the WikiLeaks co-founder, who sought political asylum in the embassy for seven years before his hosts handed him over to British authorities.Former employees of Undercover Global said thatUpon returning from a trip to the United States, Morales allegedly told one of his employees:He is said to haveWhen asked by colleagues who his "American friends" were, Morales reportedly replied: "the US Secret Service."Incredibly, a lawyer from Undercover Global acknowledged to NDR that the company works with US intelligence agencies - but denied any wrongdoing at the Ecuadorian Embassy.Government agencies in the US and Ecuador declined to comment on the criminal complaint.