Sakurajima Volcano
Smoke was seen rising from the Sakurajima Volcano in Kagoshima, Japan, on November 28, with the area impacted by a number of days of volcanic activity.

In total, "nine eruptions and eight explosions were detected between November 25 and 29 November 2019," according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

The same report, which cites the Japanese Meteorological Agency, stated that the plume of smoke from the volcano reached 14,400-feet in altitude, resulting in a large amount of sulfur dioxide being released. The Japanese Meteorological Agency forecasted ashfall in the area on the same date.

The dramatic scene comes three weeks after the largest explosion at the volcano in three years.


Credit: Shuhei Teshima via Storyful