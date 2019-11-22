© Biden Burisma

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday requested State Department documents related to former Vice President Joe Biden's communications with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.The senator requested all documents and communications related to Joe Biden's phone calls with Poroshenko on Feb. 11, 18 and 19, and March 22, 2016, citing media reports that they discussed previous demands to dismiss Shokin for alleged corruption before he was removed from office on March 29, 2016.Lastly, Graham sought all documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and then-Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.Graham's request comes after two weeks of public testimony on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which centers around a whistle-blower's complaint that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Burisma and the Bidens.