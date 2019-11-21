© Comune di Budrio, Vigili del Fuoco



. Italy's fire service Vigili del Fuoco said it had carried out 8,000 interventions during the past week due to bad weather, including 500 in 36 hours to 18 November in Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.In Emilia Romagna region the Idice River broke its banks in the municipality of Budrio, Bologna Province, on 17 November. Around 300 people were evacuated. Local media reported that over 100 livestock in the area have drowned. Civil protection is working to repair a dyke on the river that broke on 18 November. Several roads have been closed in the area.Levels have since fallen to below 7 metres.In San Martino in Argine the Idice peaked just under major flood stage (13.3 metres) on 17 November, reaching around 13.2 metres.Severe weather, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding affected areas in neighbouring Tuscany region from 16 November, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. A tornado was reported in Grosseto Province.Thirteen people were rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded in floods in the municipality of San Gimignano, Siena Province.The rising Arno river caused flood concerns in the tourist cities of Pisa and Florence. Bridges and roads were closed in advance. Some flooding from the Arno was reported in Pontassieve, prompting some evacuations.Around 500 people were put under evacuation orders in Cecina in Livorno province, due to the threat of flooding from the Cecina river.