As an institution of higher education, freedom of speech is fundamental to our core mission; academic inquiry and the exchange of ideas rest on the principle that all have a right to express their beliefs.

Free-market economist Arthur Laffer is hardly a controversial figure alongside conservative rabble-rousers like Milo Yiannopoulos, but even he was shouted down by a crowd of protesters during a lecture at a New York university.A Reagan administration adviser best known for his contributions to supply-side economic theory, Laffer was scheduled to address a conservative group at Binghamton on Monday when a crowd of demonstrators stormed the lecture hall to protest the event.Binghamton University was unequivocal in denouncing the protest, stressing the principles of free speech and the exchange of ideas, and said it reserved the right to pursue charges or "disciplinary action" against any students involved."The University is incredibly disappointed with the events that happened tonight, particularly given that demonstrators were provided an adjacent lecture hall to engage in a counter discussion," the school said in a statement . "The protestors chose instead to infringe on the expressive activity of others and to prevent those who wished to hear the speaker from doing so."After a recent altercation between students at an outdoor tabling event hosted by the university's College Republicans chapter - which also ended with a police response - the school took extra steps to boost security for the Laffer speech, relocating it to a larger venue and even providing space for counter-protests. It turned out that was not enough."Despite those measures, the lecture was immediately disrupted and the speaker was entirely prevented from addressing the audience led by an individual using a bullhorn," the university said.