© Reuters / WANA / Nazanin Tabatabaee



A police officer has died in a hospital after being critically injured during unrest in western Iran., local media report.The incident took place in the city of Kermanshah - a capital of a western Iranian province bordering Iraq - which saw major demonstrations on Saturday. One such rally spiraled into violent clashes between the protesters and the police, and ended up with an armed mob storming the police station.The officer identified as Major Iraj Javaheri was inside the building and sought to stop the attackers but, Police Information Center spokesman, Commander Ali Akbar Javidan, told the local media. He was then rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.The attack on the police station in Kermanshah was not an isolated incident, as the protests sparked by a surprise gasoline price hike apparently grew increasingly violent. A footage obtained by RT Arabic shows a transport police headquarters in the city of Karaj, located just west of Tehran, burning, after it was supposedly stormed by violent protesters.The video also shows some people hurling stones at the building, with its entrance blocked by boulders and litter. Public outrage was provoked by the government's decision to raise gasoline price, which translates into about $0.13 a liter, or about $0.50 a gallon.The move announced on Thursday was criticized by some Iranian clerics and secular officials and gave rise to demonstrations on Friday.On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei blamed violence during the rallies on criminal and foreign influence, while backing the government's decision.. Earlier, the Iranian authorities said that one person was killed in the southeastern city of Sirjan.Sirjan's acting Governor Mohammad Mahmoudabadi also told journalists that some violent elements within a largely "calm gathering" damaged public property, including fuel stations, sought access to a local oil company's major fuel depots and even set them on fire.