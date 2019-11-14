© Reuters/Edgard Garrido



Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales hassaying the coup continues to wreak havoc after his exile.Speaking from Mexico a day after he fled Bolivia, Morales said:Morales said he "could not understand" how his military commanders could show such "disloyalty." "That confirms that my great crime is to be indigenous. It's a class problem," he said.The exiled president said that after freeing itself from the International Monetary Fund, the Bolivian economy was doing better. "We had big plans in the field of exports." Yet,Morales said.He also saidMorales also claimed that a mechanical failure on a helicopter he was traveling on in early November was "not accidental" and said he wants the incident to be investigated. The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing just after takeoff due to a "mechanical fault in the tail rotor."He also pleaded with the Bolivian opposition to stop the violence continuing after his exile. "Why do they continue?" he asked.