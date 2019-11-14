Fire in the Sky
New comet C2019V1 (Borisov)
RT
Thu, 14 Nov 2019 17:08 UTC
The new comet, traveling at roughly 30km per second in the patch of sky between the Lynx and Cancer constellations, marks the ninth stellar object Borisov has discovered. Unlike his previously discovered comet, dubbed 2I/Borisov, this one is a resident of our solar system.
"I discovered a new comet in early November. I have just received a letter from the Minor Planet Center of the International Astronomical Union. This is not an interstellar comet. It's an ordinary one, which is a solar system object. It got the name C2019V1 (Borisov). This is a confirmed discovery," Borisov told TASS news agency.
Borisov was officially the first person in the world to discover an interstellar comet and, by the looks of things, his illustrious amateur astronomy career won't be winding down any time soon.
His detection of the original Borisov comet on August 30 allowed scientists to run a battery of tests on the interstellar visitor as it passed through our space neighborhood. In late October, astronomers announced that they believe they have detected water on the body from an alien star system.
The hugely significant finding would indicate that water-rich comets are not unique to the solar system and that the universe is likely to contain other Earth-like worlds with the potential to support life.
Recent Comments
Nope. No more articles with: apocalypse, anything-gate, spiraling, or any of the worn out internet jargon.
Brazil is pretty much a colony of the US at this point. If these other BRICS countries are expecting anything positive to come from them, theyre...
Nope. No articles with worn-out internet jargon like "cherry-picked".
The cool thing is, natural herbs and oils and such CURE the infections just fine. Guess there's less and less need for a medical institution these...
No one named Buttgieg is going to ever be elected president. Sorry lame-o. And Buttgieg means chicken owner.