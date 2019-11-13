© James Josephides / Swinburne Astronomy Productions



Researchers using the ESA's satellite-based Anglo-Australian telescope have discovered a star which was launched out of the supermassive black hole at the center of The Milky Way at a speed of 3.7 million mph (6 million kmph).The team led by Sergey Koposov of Carnegie Mellon University's McWilliams Center for Cosmology spotted the star, known as S5-HVS1, in the Crane-shaped constellation Grus some five million years after it was unceremoniously fired from our galaxy, never to return.Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, is roughly four million times the mass of the Sun, thus basically a super heavyweight in celestial terms, meaning it packs quite a punch - enough to launch an entire star at almost unfathomable speeds out of our galaxy.The ejection happened while humanity's ancestors were first learning to walk upright, but now researchers have stumbled across the extraordinary object while using the powerful Anglo-Australian telescope in their spare time."While the main science goal of S5 is to probe the stellar streams — disrupting dwarf galaxies and globular clusters — we dedicated spare resources of the instrument to searching for interesting targets in the Milky Way, and voila, we found something amazing for 'free,'" Kyler Kuehn, another member of the astronomy team, added.