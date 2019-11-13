'Members of the Saudi National Guard'

Operational Command

Black Budget

'Internal Security' and 'Riot Control'

Advantages of the Training Mission

A Role in Bahrain and Yemen

The UK military has a team of high-ranking soldiers embedded in the Saudi Arabian armed forces who are believed to be taking their orders from Saudi commanders. The British program, details of which have long been kept secret from the British parliament and public, involves training the Saudis in "internal security".The British Military Mission to the Saudi Arabian National Guard (BMM SANG) trains the de facto protection force of the ruling House of Saud and was established in 1964. An elite, 130,000-strong force with soldiers drawn from tribes loyal to the ruling dynasty, the Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) is separate from the regular Saudi army. Its central role is to defend the regime from a coup.The British government told parliament this March that the UK has 10 military personnel "embedded" in the SANG. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has told that the number is now 11 personnel, who are believed to be based at the unit's headquarters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.The British government has repeatedly told parliament that all UK military personnel in Saudi Arabia "remain under UK command and control". An MOD spokesman further told Daily Maverick, "The British Military Mission is commanded by a British officer, who reports directly to the Ministry of Defence, in London." However, new information suggests that the chain of command on the ground is different, the report said.The British embassy in Riyadh admitted in 2012 that the UK military officers involved in the mission "take their orders directly from His Royal Highness, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Cabinet Minister and Head of the Saudi Arabian National Guard". Prince Miteb, the son of the late King Abdullah, was head of the SANG until 2017.However, a 1983 document from the MOD entitled "Directive for the commander, British Military Mission to Saudi Arabian National Guard" states thatThe MOD has also informed the Daily Maverick that BMM SANG is a "loan service personnel" scheme.Such an arrangement is ordinarily described by the MOD as British soldiers being "embedded in a wide variety of training, educational and staff posts in the host nation's armed forces".However, when asked about this in relation to BMM SANG, the MOD stated that its previous statement was "again misleading" because it did not apply to all embed programs.British documents from 1963 when Britain and Saudi Arabia were arranging the BMM SANG program show that the then commander of the National Guard, Prince Abdullah, wanted command and control over the British soldiers. Abdullah would go on to be king from 2005 to 2015.A British file marked "Secret" outlined "Principles governing the operation of a mission" and stated that "Abdullah would probably welcome a large British mission taking over, under his overall authority," giving him "practically all executive responsibility, including operational command".It adds, "It must be accepted by Her Majesty's Government that, if an advisor or mission is sent at all, there must be no close or continuous restraint or direction from the United Kingdom on the advisor or head of mission".The agreement notes only one eventuality in which the UK government must be consulted on how the soldiers are deployed. This is if they are to "take part in any active non-training operations undertaken by the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia". When the military mission began, UK personnel had "daily contact" with Abdullah, according to the British embassy in Riyadh.The current head of the SANG, appointed in 2017, is Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al Muqren whose father was one of the founders of the National Guard in the 1960s. Training of the SANG is one of Britain's key military programs in support of Saudi Arabia.It sits alongside another secret program also paid for by the Saudis and staffed by MOD personnel, known as Sangcom, which provides military communications equipment and training to the SANG and costs £2-billion ($2.57 billion). On an official visit to Saudi Arabia in 2013, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the headquarters of the SANG in Riyadh to mark the 50th anniversary of the BMM SANG program.The report further reveals thatNeither government has ever revealed the cost of the program. Saudi funding levels remain "confidential to the two governments", the MOD told the Daily Maverick.BMM SANG is not mentioned on the UK government website and UK embedded forces in Saudi Arabia are not disclosed in the MOD's latest annual report. Neither are the personnel involved with the military mission listed on any government website. These teams are commanded by a brigadier who is supported by nine lieutenant-colonels, among other officers.The government provides almost no information to parliament or the public on what BMM SANG does. In 2016, in response to a rare parliamentary question, Defence Minister Mike Penning described the mission as "providing mentoring and advice to the Saudi Arabian National Guard".The MOD stated that the program provides "targeted military advice and some training support". The British embassy has noted that this training has over the years "included artillery, engineers, armored, infantry, signals... medics, logisticians, and close protection advisors".One reason for secrecy may be the controversial British support for the National Guard's role in promoting "internal security". A British file from 1973 notes that the SANG's role is "to fight with the army in defense of the kingdom and to maintain law and order within the kingdom".Britain's defense attaché to Saudi Arabia wrote in the same year that the SANG provides "counter-measures" in areas such as the oil-rich eastern province which are "vulnerable to sabotage and threats from dissident or subversive elements". The 2012 British embassy document stated that BMM SANG's role "is to advise and assist the Guard in all counter-terrorism and internal security matters".A former member of the British military mission, an army officer who served in Saudi Arabia from 2009-12 and 2016-19, says on his Linkedin profile that one of his roles was advising on "riot control" in addition to counter-terrorism. Ben Richards, who later became a defense attaché in Ghana, writes that his tasks in Saudi Arabia included "daily engagement with senior officials on transformation, training, development and equipment issues".In the mid-1970s, two-thirds of the SANG were composed of such fighters who were described as "lightly armed and equipped, and after basic training only, are distributed in population centers throughout the country". The remaining third of the SANG were known as Fedayin, who were organized into infantry units with heavier weapons and equipment.The SANG's commander, Prince Abdullah, asked the British for training support in the early 1960s during a period when the Saudi royal family was worried about being displaced in a military coup. This had been the fate of other pro-Western regimes in the region, notably Egypt in 1952, Iraq in 1958 and Yemen in 1962.One reason the British agreed to the Saudi request was that, "The 'White Army'" - as the SANG was then known - "is the principal prop of the present Saudi regime, and any successor regime would be worse for our interests in the [Persian] Gulf than the present one", the foreign office noted in 1963. It added, "It is thus much to our interest that the 'White Army' should be efficient."In 1970, following a request from the SANG commander, the British army sent a training team to the SANG "to fit them for special duties in connection with the personal safety of HM the king". The following year the SAS sent a four-member team to the SANG for "all aspects of bodyguard instruction".Another official argued that the training team would help promote "sales of defense equipment". One of the few arguments offered against agreeing to provide the mission in the planning stage came from a foreign office official who suggested that "it would attract the criticism that we tend to support only reactionary regimes".British training of the SANG is contributing to so-called "internal security" elsewhere in the [Persian] Gulf. Members of the SANG were deployed to Bahrain in March 2011 to support the Bahraini regime in its crackdown on popular protests. The MOD later admitted, "It is possible that some members of the Saudi Arabian National Guard which were deployed in Bahrain may have undertaken some training provided by the British military mission."The MOD stated that the British military personnel embedded in the SANG are "absolutely not involved at all in Yemen". However,The nature of British advice to the SANG for its military operations in the Yemen conflict is not known. The SANG has long been known to be active in the Yemen war both on the border and possibly inside Yemen.The British government does not reveal the identities of BMM SANG personnel.Calder's predecessor, Brigadier Jackman, took up his position as commander of BMM SANG in June 2015, three months after Saudi Arabia began intervening in Yemen.He was charged with assisting the Libyan military with "the integration of former revolutionaries, and wider professionalization of the institution".Jackman subsequently planned and led the evacuation of all UK and entitled citizens from Libya. Before that, Jackman had been a lieutenant-colonel in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards operating in Bosnia and the NATO-occupied Serbian province of Kosovo. He went on to command an armored battle-group of 1,400 soldiers during the UK's 2003 invasion of Iraq.