The unseasonable snowstorm that pounded southeast Michigan with more than a half-foot of snow on Monday will conclude in metro Detroit by Tuesday morning — but only to see temperatures plunge to single-digit wind chills.Elsewhere across the state, snowfall totals varied but were especially intense along Lake Michigan because of the lake effect,said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lutz."Lake effect snow can fall very intensely for a short period in a small area," he said.Grand Rapids and Alpena had 5.5 inches, but Gaylord and Petoskey got only a trace of white.Lutz warned that areas that didn't get much snow during the day Monday in the mid-Lower Peninsula and the Thumb region could expect heavy snowfall throughout the night and early morning.In metro Detroit, flurries are expected to continue through Monday night into early Tuesday morning, halting by midmorning in metro Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.Single-digit wind chill temperatures in Detroit are forecast from about 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and resuming at 7 p.m., the National Weather Service predicts.In addition to messy roadways and several accidents reported by police, the snow caused delays at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.According to flightview.com, arriving flights were delayed an average of 3 hours and 30 minutes."If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service said.Detroit is expected to break a record for the coldest high temperature for Nov. 12. The previous record was set in 1995 when the high only reached 31. Detroit may also break the record low on Wednesday morning, when temperatures are expected to plunge to 11 degrees. The record low for Nov. 13 is 12 degrees in 1911.