The number of people affected by floods and landslides that struck Cagayan this week has ballooned to, as of Saturday, Nov. 9, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk-Reduction Management Office.They were displaced by high waters that inundated 155 barangays in 14 towns, said Rogelio Sending Jr., Cagayan information officer.Four of the dead were residents of Barangay Imurung in Baggao town — Bagga Eljhay Dallego, 10; Augusto Jamon, 36; Jeremiah Saring, 14, and Ariel Agustin Versola, 32.Another fatality, Cesar Ballad, whose body was found early Saturday morning, was a resident Barangay Parabba in Peñablanca town.In Barangay Daan-Ili in Abulug town, 16 houses were swept by a flash flood on Saturday morning. Rescuers brought the affected families to evacuation centers.Maconacon Mayor Lycelle Vicente advised villagers proceeding to or exiting the coastal towns of Maconacon and Divilacan that the access road was no longer passable due to the landslides in Barangay Salandraan and the overflowing rivers in Barangays Sapinit and Dicatian.Meanwhile, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba warned of "misleading online posts and articles" that a super typhoon named Ramon would make landfall on Nov. 17."Please stop posting and sharing misinformed articles," he said. "This just adds to the anxiety and instills fear in people of Northern Cagayan who have been experiencing flooding these past few days."