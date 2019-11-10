Earth Changes
Floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Nakri kill at least 7, affect thousands in the Philippines
Inquirer.net
Sat, 09 Nov 2019 12:58 UTC
They were displaced by high waters that inundated 155 barangays in 14 towns, said Rogelio Sending Jr., Cagayan information officer.
Strong rainfall brought by Severe Tropical Storm Quiel (internationally known as Nakri) triggered flooding and landslides that killed five people.
Four of the dead were residents of Barangay Imurung in Baggao town — Bagga Eljhay Dallego, 10; Augusto Jamon, 36; Jeremiah Saring, 14, and Ariel Agustin Versola, 32.
Another fatality, Cesar Ballad, whose body was found early Saturday morning, was a resident Barangay Parabba in Peñablanca town.
Last Thursday, Nov. 7, rainfall caused a landslide in nearby Apayao province in the Cordillera Administrative Region. Two people were killed — Board Member Tolentino "Butz" Mangalao and Cpl. Romel Gumidam Jr. of the Calanasan Municipal Police Station.
In Barangay Daan-Ili in Abulug town, 16 houses were swept by a flash flood on Saturday morning. Rescuers brought the affected families to evacuation centers.
As many as 39,267 people, or 9,007 families, have been staying at 84 evacuation centers, while other distressed families opted to stay on higher ground or just remained in their houses.
Maconacon Mayor Lycelle Vicente advised villagers proceeding to or exiting the coastal towns of Maconacon and Divilacan that the access road was no longer passable due to the landslides in Barangay Salandraan and the overflowing rivers in Barangays Sapinit and Dicatian.
Meanwhile, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba warned of "misleading online posts and articles" that a super typhoon named Ramon would make landfall on Nov. 17.
"Please stop posting and sharing misinformed articles," he said. "This just adds to the anxiety and instills fear in people of Northern Cagayan who have been experiencing flooding these past few days."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Nakri kill at least 7, affect thousands in the Philippines
- Cyclone Bulbul leaves 8 people dead as it smashes into India and Bangladesh coasts
- Large waterspout filmed near Elaphite Islands in Croatia
- Researchers find 150km wide caldera off Philippines coast, possibly the largest known on Earth
- TV viewer prompts host to check her thyroid over suspect lump and 'saves' her career
- Groupthink and Safe Spaces hinder the growth of consciousness.
- Assange's father faces bitter truth that his son may die in jail for revealing the truth
- Jewish Democratic congressman Andy Levin visits West Bank and blasts treatment of Palestinians
- Paul Joseph Watson: I'm NOT eating bugs
- Women and children ordered 'like pizza' — Human trafficking in Orange County
- Nature not tech better at mitigating air pollution - study
- Russia to deploy advanced weapons 'no other country has', US says it "must address" this
- 'Hey Boston! Thanks for the guns!' Guerrilla bus station ads oppose U.S. aid to Israel
- Flashback: The tussle over publishing 'The Assassination of Robert Maxwell: Israel's Super Spy'
- Ayodhya dilemma: Historic verdict that could redefine Hindu, Muslim relations in India - UPDATE: Court rules in favor of Rama temple
- Mexican police officer who arrested drug lord El Chapo's son is shot 150 TIMES in brutal broad daylight revenge execution
- Obama administration's attempt to partner with Hunter Biden's gas firm blocked over corruption concerns
- The Vindman transcript reveals Schiff's efforts to block GOP whistleblower questions
- Morales slams 'coup attempt' as intense post-election protests continue in Bolivia
- Rep. Jackie Speier: Impeachment witness transcripts to be released soon
- Jewish Democratic congressman Andy Levin visits West Bank and blasts treatment of Palestinians
- Russia to deploy advanced weapons 'no other country has', US says it "must address" this
- Flashback: The tussle over publishing 'The Assassination of Robert Maxwell: Israel's Super Spy'
- Obama administration's attempt to partner with Hunter Biden's gas firm blocked over corruption concerns
- The Vindman transcript reveals Schiff's efforts to block GOP whistleblower questions
- Morales slams 'coup attempt' as intense post-election protests continue in Bolivia
- Rep. Jackie Speier: Impeachment witness transcripts to be released soon
- Neti's surprise: He illegally appoints his long-term foe Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister
- Another blind alley for Dems: Natl. Security Council staffer denies secret Ukraine conversations with Trump
- Assad interview with RT UK: 'EU should fear the jihadists it's backing in Syria, not the refugees'
- Hillary Clinton, establishment Democrats signal deepening panic over Democrat field
- Turkey slams US claims to 'keep' Syrian oil fields as contradiction of international law
- Eurozone forecast for long period of weak economic growth
- Censorship 'for your own good': Facebook and Youtube will remove posts naming 'UkraineGate whistleblower', CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella
- Tehran ready to roll back anti-proliferation redesign of Arak reactor as US hawks' grip tightens
- Gorbachev recalls that 380,000 Soviet troops in East Germany were told not to interfere with bringing down the Berlin Wall
- What you need to know about the Saudi Aramco IPO
- The Democrats have been hoping to impeach Trump even before his election
- Suit settled claiming Trump Foundation misused funds to benefit campaign: Trump ordered to pay $2 million
- ABC's Epstein-gate: Fired producer did not leak Robach rant, leaker's confession letter is published
- TV viewer prompts host to check her thyroid over suspect lump and 'saves' her career
- Groupthink and Safe Spaces hinder the growth of consciousness.
- Assange's father faces bitter truth that his son may die in jail for revealing the truth
- Paul Joseph Watson: I'm NOT eating bugs
- Women and children ordered 'like pizza' — Human trafficking in Orange County
- 'Hey Boston! Thanks for the guns!' Guerrilla bus station ads oppose U.S. aid to Israel
- Ayodhya dilemma: Historic verdict that could redefine Hindu, Muslim relations in India - UPDATE: Court rules in favor of Rama temple
- Mexican police officer who arrested drug lord El Chapo's son is shot 150 TIMES in brutal broad daylight revenge execution
- University in Santiago on fire as anti-government rage continues in Chile
- 17 people were busted in a child pornography sting in Florida. 2 of them were Disney employees
- Crime pays off? Danish city offers convicted criminals cash aid for moving out of 'ghettos'
- 'Kartarpur Corridor': For the first time, Pakistan grants Indian Sikhs visa-free travel to their holiest site
- IDF injures 69 Palestinians in Friday protests near Israel-Gaza border
- 'Reverse Pol Pot': Berkeley philosophy lecturer slammed after saying rural Americans made 'bad life decisions' & should be shamed
- Top St. Petersburg professor of history saved from freezing-cold river - Rescuers discover severed female arms in his backpack
- Assange 'MAY DIE in jail for revealing war crimes,' his father warns after seeing him behind bars
- Fired CBS News producer Ashley Bianco says she didn't leak ABC clip on Epstein coverup
- Students suspended from Canadian high school for arguing against wearing rainbow poppy
- Not creepy at all: Giant Greta Thunberg mural to grace downtown San Francisco
- California brewery prints 'Epstein didn't kill himself' on the bottom of cans
- Centuries-old 'witch marks' in Creswell Crags, England can finally be seen thanks to 3D modeling
- New revelations about life on the edge of the Roman empire
- Was the Neanderthal extinction caused by human diseases?
- Many imperial Romans had roots in the Middle East
- Murderous meteorites in history: The sky is falling every day, but how many people get hit each year?
- Living Under the Spectre of Hyperinflation: 1923 Weimar and Today
- North African Paleolithic populations mostly replaced during migration period
- Archaeologists discover a lost Florida island settlement
- America Before by Graham Hancock - Book review
- DNA tests confirm one-legged skeleton found under Russian park's dance floor is Napoleon's 'lost general'
- Missing WWII submarine found in 'fantastic condition'
- Humans migrated from Europe to the Levant 40,000 years ago
- Best of the Web: Fall of the Berlin Wall - 30th anniversary: Don't forget Gorbachev's key role in re-uniting Germany and creating EU
- Ancient 70-mile-long wall found in Western Iran
- Neanderthals were able to control fire
- Bronze Age ring cairn monument discovered in England
- A World Split Apart: Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West
- Staffordshire hoard revealed to be most important Anglo-Saxon find in history
- The last Neanderthal eagle talon necklace found in Spain
- Erika the Red: Were Viking women warriors?
- Researchers find 150km wide caldera off Philippines coast, possibly the largest known on Earth
- Nature not tech better at mitigating air pollution - study
- New liquid crystals could lead to next-generation displays
- New evidence disproves a 25-year-old belief about the brain's Information Centre
- We must learn how to 'slow down and speed up asteroids' to avoid fate of dinosaurs, Apollo 9 astronaut tells RT
- Astronomers observe colossal winds blowing out of distant galaxy Makani
- Asteroid due to speed past Earth today will come almost as close as the moon
- Forget about 5G, China has now begun development of 6G
- Complex society discovered in birds for the first time
- Interstellar comet 2I/Borisov is still not acting very alien
- Permafrost coastlines' contribution to climate change possibly underestimated
- Phillip E. Johnson's seminal book 'Darwin on Trial' is as fresh and relevant as ever
- China begins research on 6G telecoms technology
- AI failures will be 'CATASTROPHIC' for humanity - tech entrepreneur tells Boom Bust
- 'Largest trove of mammoths bones ever found', unearthed in central Mexico
- Fossil discovery reveals apes first walked upright on two legs in Europe, not Africa
- The quest for the perfect ketone by the keto diet's most controversial champion
- Scientists probe the limits of ice
- There's something strange going on inside Neptune
- As if listening to you have sex wasn't bad enough, Siri and Alexa can also be hijacked by LASERS, researchers find
- Floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Nakri kill at least 7, affect thousands in the Philippines
- Cyclone Bulbul leaves 8 people dead as it smashes into India and Bangladesh coasts
- Large waterspout filmed near Elaphite Islands in Croatia
- Temperatures plummet from Midwest to South, Northeast
- Northern Michigan gets 18 inches of snow in 24 hours
- Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts in miles-high plume of ash
- Successive Arctic plunges could bring North America to its knees
- 'Biblical': Hundreds of flood warnings across England as a month's worth of rain falls in ONE DAY
- Late spring snow blankets Mt Buller in Victoria, Australia
- Heavy snowfall hits the mountains of northern Spain blocking roads
- 'Uncharted territory': Out-of-control bushfires rage across Australia's eastern regions
- Massive waterspouts filmed swirling over Italian city of Genoa
- 6.5-magnitude quake hits 167 km SSW of Ndoi Island, Fiji
- Lightning bolt kills 6, injures 11 in Uganda
- Video shows man viciously attacked by pack of 5 dogs in Miami-Dade, Florida
- Timelapse shows impressive explosion from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano
- Woman dies after being bitten by dog in Suffield, Connecticut
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: True state of renewable energy globally
- Video shows Greek factory torn apart by destructive tornado
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in northern Iran kills at least 5, injures 300
- Flash of light, loud boom shakes up Cabarrus County, North Carolina residents
- Mystery bang, flash of light rocks homes in Coventry, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in metro Atlanta, Georgia
- Meteor fireball soars over Germany, the Netherlands
- Two in two days: Another meteor fireball seen over Southern California
- Big boom, bright streak of light across the sky over Pacific Northwest was a meteor
- ANOTHER one! Chelyabinsk-sized asteroid skims Earth, third close fly-by in 5 days
- Loud house-shaking boom rattles residents in Wichita, Kansas
- Doorbell camera captures 'huge' meteor fireball over Southern California
- Yet another asteroid just skimmed Earth - ONE day after it was discovered
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Ontario
- Best of the Web: Halloween surprise! Asteroid narrowly missed Earth yesterday - Discovered as it flew by - Closest on record
- Large green meteor fireball widely observed flying over Ireland
- Grimsby, England residents report late-night 'deafening bang'
- Incoming! Five asteroids flew past Earth Friday - one twice as big as Empire State Building
- Meteor fireball caught on dash-cam as it flies over California
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- New evidence of neuroplasticity: Human brain can rewire itself after traumatic bodily injury
- Obesity Week 2019: Why is it so hard for doctors to admit their failure?
- House plants aren't purifying the air - major review
- A Natural Hormone the Key to Curing Body Dysmorphia Disorder
- 'Science' declares 'ideal diet' too expensive for world's poorest... unless necessary economic changes are made
- 10 hospitalized from Oklahoma facility after flu shot mix-up
- Scientists discover new HIV strain, first in nearly two decades
- Fatty liver isn't just the result of too much alcohol. Here's how to prevent it
- CDC petitioned to admit they accept corporate money
- Does Jordan Peterson's carnivore diet work?
- Deep sleep can rewire the anxious brain
- Several reasons why a low-carb or ketogenic diet can improve your mental health
- Counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl are killing Americans
- Yes, you can catch insanity
- Massive hummus recall in UK over salmonella fears
- Lard rated one of the top 10 healthiest foods
- Cancer cases in India spike by over 300% in 1 year, new govt data shows
- 1 dead, 8 others hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef
- Lion's Mane Mushroom proven to reduce anxiety and depression
- The Pill Pitch
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning in Chaos: Exploring Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning (Chapter 2)
- Stress hormone helps control the circadian rhythm of brain cells in rats
- Being close to water is good for the mind, body and soul
- Neurofeedback training shown to rebalance brain circuits in those with depression
- Dia De Los Muertos: Mexicans honor the souls of lost loved ones on Day of the Dead
- Caitlin Johnstone: Things are only going to get weirder
- Science as we know it can't explain consciousness
- How smart people neutralize the effects of difficult people
- Smooth-talking charmers: Why psychopaths can be so attractive to the unsuspecting
- Brain takes just less than 300 milliseconds to recognize familiar music
- The brain has distinct areas for all manner of ideas, research suggests
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Best of the Web: Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
- Bible scholars now agree writing on the wall actually said 'Epstein didn't kill himself'
- Oops! Killary Clinton accidentally posts condolences for Tulsi Gabbard's suicide a day early
- Progressive utopia of California becomes first state to eliminate electricity entirely
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
Recent Comments
At some point, the US will be relieved of Nasty Pelosi and her clown-boy, Adam Schitt for brains.
WOW.... I wonder how deep the corruption is buried in the Obama administration.... I'm sure the democrats will help uncover the dirt.
Andy Levin should visit Baltimore and Chicago. Mr. Levin can be critical of how blacks are being treated by the democrats in those cities. He's...
First paragraph concludes: It is something I first noticed about our modern world long ago, as a child. ( Now I am an old man. FUCK YEAH. n, o)
THE HUMANITIES? THE HUMANITARIANS?? FOR THE 'LOVE' OF LIFE??? We see intellectualism in this article. Personally, I see it everywhere. It is...