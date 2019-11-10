Rescuers help residents displaced

Rescuers help residents displaced by a massive flood in Cagayan province.
The number of people affected by floods and landslides that struck Cagayan this week has ballooned to 63,287 people, or 10,887 families, as of Saturday, Nov. 9, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk-Reduction Management Office.

They were displaced by high waters that inundated 155 barangays in 14 towns, said Rogelio Sending Jr., Cagayan information officer.

Strong rainfall brought by Severe Tropical Storm Quiel (internationally known as Nakri) triggered flooding and landslides that killed five people.

Four of the dead were residents of Barangay Imurung in Baggao town — Bagga Eljhay Dallego, 10; Augusto Jamon, 36; Jeremiah Saring, 14, and Ariel Agustin Versola, 32.



Another fatality, Cesar Ballad, whose body was found early Saturday morning, was a resident Barangay Parabba in Peñablanca town.

Last Thursday, Nov. 7, rainfall caused a landslide in nearby Apayao province in the Cordillera Administrative Region. Two people were killed — Board Member Tolentino "Butz" Mangalao and Cpl. Romel Gumidam Jr. of the Calanasan Municipal Police Station.

In Barangay Daan-Ili in Abulug town, 16 houses were swept by a flash flood on Saturday morning. Rescuers brought the affected families to evacuation centers.

As many as 39,267 people, or 9,007 families, have been staying at 84 evacuation centers, while other distressed families opted to stay on higher ground or just remained in their houses.

Maconacon Mayor Lycelle Vicente advised villagers proceeding to or exiting the coastal towns of Maconacon and Divilacan that the access road was no longer passable due to the landslides in Barangay Salandraan and the overflowing rivers in Barangays Sapinit and Dicatian.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba warned of "misleading online posts and articles" that a super typhoon named Ramon would make landfall on Nov. 17.

"Please stop posting and sharing misinformed articles," he said. "This just adds to the anxiety and instills fear in people of Northern Cagayan who have been experiencing flooding these past few days."