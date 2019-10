© Russian Military Police in Syria, Sputnik/Mikhail Aleyedoin



The formerly US-backed militia previously struck a deal with Damascus, handing control over several cities to the Syrian Arab Army, but Ankara insisted that they could not remain near the Turkish border. withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria stated on Monday, adding that theAccording to Moscow, Russian and Turkish forces will start patrolling the border after the end of the operation.On 9 October, Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the region of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Daesh terrorist group. Turkey insists that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned by the country as a terror organisation.The offensive was condemned by the EU, and the US, which introduced sanctions against Turkey amid the clashes, but later cancelled them after