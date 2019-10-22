© Vigili del Fuoco



Heavy rain in northern Italy has caused floods and landslides in the regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria.Italy's fire department, Vigili del Fuoco, said they carried out 900 operations across the north in response to the severe weather, including 226 in the province of Milan, 220 in Alessandria, 110 in Pavia, 110 in Lodi and 110 in Genoa.Rail and road traffic has been severely disrupted across the 3 regions. Many schools are also closed in Liguria and Piedmont.The province of Alessandria in Piedmont is among the worst hit areas. Piedmont Regional Agency for Environmental Protection (ARPA) reported that on 22 October, 2019Italy's Department of Civil Protection said that around 130 people have been evacuated in the Alessandria area.A family had to be rescued by firefighters after a landslide partially destroyed their house in Campo Ligure.Rain the previous day caused some urban flooding in Milan and Genoa. ARPA Liguria said that 117.8mm of rain fell in Genova Pegli (Genoa) in 6 hours on 21 October.