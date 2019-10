© Reuters/Mohamed Azakir



However, as the anti-government protests gained traction across the country,by Telecoms Minister Mohamed Choucair. This proposed "WhatsApp tax" would have come in addition to a tax hike on Value-Added Tax (VAT) from 11 to 15 percent.In addition, the country hasThe government also took flak for mismanaging the response and failure to limit the damage.Thousands of protesters gathered outside the government headquarters in central Beirut on Thursday evening, as protesters chantedThe government has been widely criticized for failing to implement long-promised reforms aimed at tackling its ongoing economic woes, asLebanese media has described the latest round of protests, which cross sectarian lines, as aThe government, which consists of almost all major parties, was appointed less than a year ago and many are already wondering whether it will survive the current unrest.The cabinet was due to meet at the presidential palace in Baabda to discuss the 2020 state budget before the weekend, but Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri cancelled the meeting early on Friday.So far, two foreign workers have died from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire that broke out near the protests in Beirut.According to the Lebanese Red Cross,to disperse the crowds of protesters that thronged the streets for up to 10 hours on Thursday evening.All schools, universities and banks across the country are closed Friday on government orders in anticipation of further protests.