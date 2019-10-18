Mourners at the scene of the tragedy where a landslide claimed 4 lives on Friday, October 16, 2019.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is in mourning after his area residents succumbed to a landslide.

Murkomen took to social media to send his condolences to the family of Titus Kiptoo on Friday, October 18.

"My condolences to the family of Titus Kiptoo and his wife Lorna together with their children Jepchirchir and Jelimo," the Senate majority leader expressed.

"They were unfortunately killed when their house was swept by a landslide in Tuturung, Marakwet East as a result of the ongoing heavy rains. What a tragedy! Pole sana (Sincere condolences)," he added.

Reports indicated that the family was buried by the debris and recovery efforts commenced on Friday morning, October 18.


Kenyans were warned to be on the lookout for effects of heavy rainfall and flash floods.

On October 10, the Kenya Meteorological Department took to social media to announce that the country would experience a heavy downpour.

The agency stated that the heavy rainfall was likely to be accompanied by strong winds. Elgeyo Marakwet was highlighted as a high-risk region.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods. Floods may suddenly appear even in places where it has not rained heavily and can be deeper and faster than they look.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in, moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes," the department warned.

It further cautioned civilians residing in landslide-prone areas.

"People in landslide-prone areas should be on high alert. The heavy rains and moderately strong winds may result in storm surges along the coast; hence fishermen and all in the Marine industry should be on high alert," the department stated.