The heavy snow was measured on the resort's Titlis glacier which only opened for the 2019-20 ski season last weekend.
Engelberg benefited from heavy snowfall that was widespread across the Alps yesterday, where more than a dozen glacier ski areas have already opened their high slopes for the start of their 2019-20 ski seasons.
Starker Schneefall in den südlichen Walliser Alpen, Saas-Fee - Längfluh Berg -Gletscher, 2870 müM, Temp. 0.3°C ☃️ pic.twitter.com/xn8PiF1ZGs— Alpenweerman (@Alpenweerman) October 15, 2019
This was Cervinia yesterday afternoon, it is due to open in a little over a week's time:
Images du matin 👉 https://t.co/KMZjKHyE6X #pyrenees #neige 📷 #pourtalet #pyreneesatlantiques pic.twitter.com/FUZJB3HA3R— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) October 15, 2019
More snowfall is expected in the Alps over the weekend with Kitzbuhel, Tignes and St Moritz (Diavolezza Glacier) all due to start their 2019-20 seasons.