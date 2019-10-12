© Reuters / Joe Penney



At least 16 worshipers were killed and two others seriously injured as a mosque was attacked in the West African state of Burkina Faso, security sources have said.A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a mosque in the village of Salmossi in the northern province of Oudalan, according to local media reports.The attack occurred late on Friday, a security source told AFP, though reports only started appearing on Saturday.Burkina Faso has been battling an Islamic insurgency for the past four years.They target both Christians and Muslim clergy, who they consider to be insufficiently conservative. In July, 15 people were killed when militants attacked a Christian church in the northern village of Diblou.