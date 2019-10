© NASA



"This is one of many proposals

for how FRBs form. Personally, I wouldn't bet on it

Strange blasts of radiation from space calledhave been puzzling astronomers for years, as we don't know what causes them. Now, we have a fresh clue as to how some of the weirdest kind of FRBs may form. Some of these bursts repeat over a period of years, and it appears they could be caused by starquakes in the aftermath of a collision of two stars., which makes it easier to find where they are coming from and determine what is causing them One such source, known as FRB 171019, was first detected in 2017, when a relatively bright burst was seen with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder. It wasJinchen Jiang at Peking University in China and his colleagues created a model to account for the successively dimmer bursts seen from FRB 171019. They suggest that the first bright burstsays Bing Zhang at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He says he is sceptical because FRB 171019 has only been observed for a few years.This explanation may not apply to the other repeating FRBs we have seen. To find out what is truly causing these bursts, we need to see enough of them repeating that we can figure out precisely where they're coming from We just don't know for sure yet," says Zhang.Brian Metzger at Columbia University in New York says he thinks most repeating FRBs arise from flaring magnetars, a type of neutron star where starquakes can disrupt the magnetic field and send out powerful flares. "It is possible that some of these flaring magnetars are the long-lived remnants of neutron star mergers," he says.He says it is possible that the end stages of a merger could generate an FRB, but more observations of similar bright bursts followed by dim ones will be needed to determine whether this is indeed the source.