"The dollar enjoyed great trust around the world. It was almost the only universal currency in the world. For some reason, the United States began to use dollar settlements as a political tool, to impose restrictions on the use of the dollar."



"They [the US] are biting the hand that feeds them." [Sanctions] "undermine the trust in the dollar, isn't it clear, that they are destroying it with their own hands?"

Russia never wanted to turn away from the US dollar but American policies have forced it, as well as many other countries, to do so, President Vladimir Putin told participants of the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday.The US' attempts to weaponize its national currency and use dollar settlements as an instrument of political pressure is a great mistake, according to the Russian president. He explained thatPutin told the audience:However, such a move is not Russia's choice, but the result of Washington's sanctions and restrictions as Moscow and its allies want to protect themselves and diversify settlements, according to Putin.between the members of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)