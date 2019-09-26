The Chinese ministry of agriculture has warned that pork prices could rise 70% by the end of the year.
1 in 4 pigs on Earth was lost this year (!), prompting China to release today 10,000 tons of pork from their strategic national reserves. This is the latest indicator of the systemic stress on modern agriculture, and presages further tapping of strategic reserves. Christian recalls the Great Chinese Famine and warns of the dangers of centralized, collectivist policies, and the illusion of superabundance.

Canada wipes temperature data from the web, as censorship increases.

Norway's winter storm in Summer.


