Jeffrey Epstein is being accused of running a $500 million Ponzi scheme for decades in a class action lawsuit that was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York.Then, when the money ran out, Epstein came up with a new plan according to the complaint.In 1988, Epstein began pushing 'promissory notes ... that resulted in the sale of approximately $272 million throughout the United States.'The success of that plan also hinged upon some illegal practices according to the complaint.'Epstein fraudulently induced investors to purchase the [Towers Financial Corporation] Promissory Notes by assisting in the preparation and the distribution of financial statements which used falsified income and asset figures to deceitfully conceal TFC's true financial condition,' states the complaint.Marvin Gerber and Kalma Koenig filed the suit on behalf of themselves and any other 'noteholders and bondholders of Towers Financial Corporation, claiming that some lost millions of dollars while Epstein enriched himself and supported his own lavish lifestyle.He is also named as a non-party affiant in the lawsuit.The promissory notes sold by Epstein 'were used to pay TFC's operating expenses, including personal expenses of the conspirators, and to pay interest on the TFC Promissory Notes which were not properly collateralized,' according to the complaint.Two years into that scam, Epstein employed another scam states the class action suit, which was just as profitable for the convicted pedophile.'Between July 1990 and May 1992, TFC sold approximately $210million dollars in TFC Bonds. Like the TFC Promissory Notes, the financial statements provided to potential investors used falsified income and asset figures to conceal TFC's true financial condition,' state the court papers, submitted in August of last year.The complaint also details Epstein's disastrous attempts to take over two companies.'Hoffenberg and Epstein used ... bonds as collateral in securities brokerage accounts, controlled by Epstein, in a failed take-over attempt of Pan American Airways, Inc,' reads the court filing.'When the take-over failed, largely due to the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, United Fire and Associated suffered devastating trading losses, resulting in attendant losses for investors in TFC.'Those loses were further compounded by the duo's next business move.'Between December 1987 and June 1998, Hoffenberg and Epstein again used Associated and United Fire bonds as collateral in securities brokerage accounts, controlled by Epstein, to purchase and sell stock and options in a number of high risk investments, including one in Emery Air Freight,' according to the lawsuit.'Similar to the situation with Pan Am, TFC's attempted take-over of Emery was a dismal failure, resulting in massive trading losses to TFC.'This all came crashing down however in 1993, when Towers Financial was forced to file for bankruptcy, and a year later Hoffenberg was indicted in Illinois and later New York.'In the course of the trial, Prosecutors in this District offered Hoffenberg a reduced sentence in exchange for information about his co-conspirators in the TFC Ponzi Scheme - namely Defendant Epstein's role,' reads the court filing.Hoffenberg sued Epstein as well in 2016, shortly after he was released from prison.He alleged that that Ponzi scheme was twice as big, valuing the operation at $1 billion .Epstein not only avoided charges, he was also able to keep the profits he had illegally obtained according to the suit.'Rather, Epstein has been permitted to use the ill-gotten gains and misappropriated investor funds from his role in the TFC Ponzi Scheme to start and grow Defendant TFTC.'In determining the number of victims and their losses, the plaintiffs turned to the filings submitted during Hoffenberg's trial.Those individuals will now have to file suit against the estate of Epstein, joining a long list of victims seeking restitution for the pedophile's alleged wrongdoings.