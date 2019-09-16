Lenox corporation
Lennox Air Conditioner company earnings fall 9% due to cooler than normal conditions in the USA and higher precipitation. That goes against the claims of hottest year ever. Greenland temperature monitoring equipment maintained by the DMI malfunctioned giving erroneous heat spike over the ice cap, media ran with the story but never followed up when the difference as corrected showing dropping temperatures.


