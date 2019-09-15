© Burkhard Sauskojus/Egon Bömsch/imageBROKER.com via GlobalLookPress

Pigeon spies

From the sky ... and the sea

Castro-killing cigars, diving suits & seashells

Acoustic kitty

Scientologist psychics

LSD for mind-control

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has declassified details of itsIt used the birds to secretly photograph sites inside the Soviet Union. The avian species was chosen because of their ability to navigate their way back home, and they apparently flew their missions while expensive cameras were strapped to them.The new documents also reveal how theThe mammals were also tested to see if they could carry sensors to detect Soviet nuclear submarines and traces of radioactive weapons. In Key West, Florida, the US tried to use dolphins in underwater attacks against enemy shipping.The US spy agency dreamt up a number of strange - and futile - plots to assassinate Cuban President Fidel Castro during the Cold War, including schemes involving explosive seashells and killer cigars.The CIA planned to take Castro out with a box of poisoned cigars in 1960. The cigars wereand delivered by an "unidentified person" in 1961, but Castro never smoked them.The agency also floated the idea ofaccording to a declassified 1967 report by the Inspector General, part of the National Archives' 2017 release of John F. Kennedy assassination records.It also considered plantingThe CIA spent $14 million to putThe mission failed on day one, when a cat implanted with such a device was run over outside the Soviet embassy in Washington.Convinced that the Soviets were researching extrasensory perception (ESP) for espionage, the CIA started thethat was headed up by a scientologist. It recruited people, including many scientologists, who claimed to have psychic powers, to uncover intelligence secrets. Needless to say, that project didn't bear fruit either.was a covert human research program secretly launched in the 1950s thatThe drugs were tested on human subjects, many of whom were unaware they were being experimented on. At least one participant's death - US Army bioweapons researcher Frank Olson - has been linked to the program.